Former Parkview and Peachtree Ridge quarterback Fred Payton helped Coastal Carolina to a 28-14 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Payton completed 15 of 28 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 10 times for 38 yards as Coastal Carolina, ranked 25th nationally, remained unbeaten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.