Former Georgia standout and Atlanta Braves catcher Clint Sammons will headline the University of Georgia's 1st Pitch Banquet in the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Sammons, a Parkview grad, is pinch-hitting for Savannah native Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, who was scheduled to be the featured speaker. However, the legendary baseball player and broadcaster will be unable to attend as he recovers from a recent accident.
Sammons was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs and helped them to the 2004 College World Series, where they finished tied for third. A defensive standout, he batted .278 with four home runs and 41 RBIs as a senior. He belted a go-ahead home run in a dramatic 7-6 extra inning victory over Clemson to capture the 2004 NCAA Athens Regional title.
He was a sixth round draft pick of the Braves in 2004 and made his Major League debut in 2007. He played eight years of professional baseball, including three seasons in the majors with the Braves and finished his playing career with the Miami Marlins.
In 2012, he became a roving catching instructor in the Marlins organization before returning to Atlanta and entering private business in 2014. Currently, he serves as a brand manager for Mizuno USA in the Team Sports Division. Sammons resides in Marietta with his wife, Meredith, and their 6-year-old son, Tanner.
The highlights of the dinner event will include hearing from Sammons, meeting the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia coaching staff and a silent and live auction. Georgia's baseball team enters this season ranked fourth nationally.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100/person ($75 for former Bulldog baseball players). A table for eight for non-UGA baseball alumni is $750 and for UGA baseball alumni is $550. The deadline to reserve seats or a table is Feb. 3. The Payne Indoor Athletic Facility is located right across the street from Foley Field. Parking will be available in the Foley Field commuter lot.
Fans can reserve spots for the banquet with online registration at this link: https://gado.gs/z8
