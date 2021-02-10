UNC Asheville women's swimmer Delaney Carlton, a Parkview grad, was named the January Bulldog of the Month for her school after helping lift her team to a 2-0 record and winning multiple events in the process.
Against Georgia Southern (January 17), the sophomore placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.07), and the 100-yard freestyle (52.74), while helping her group place second in 200-yard medley relay (1:49.34) as the Bulldogs topped the Eagles 274.5 to 207.5.
Just six days later, Carlton turned in another dominant performance as Asheville took down Converse College 154-72. She paced the 50-yard and 200-yard freestyle (1:57.75) events while grabbing third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.49) and helping her relay team place first in the 200-yard medley (1:50.44).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.