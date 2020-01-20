Parkview grad Buster Faulkner has joined the Georgia Bulldogs’ football coaching staff as an offensive quality control assistant.
Faulkner, a college coach the past 15 years, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Southern Miss last season. He will work with UGA’s new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, previously an NFL assistant.
Before joining Southern Miss in 2019, Faulkner was offensive coordinator at Arkansas State for three years and spent five seasons at Middle Tennessee State, including his final four seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Murray State in 2010, and quarterbacks coach at Central Arkansas in 2009.
He began his coaching career as a student assistant at Valdosta State, working with quarterbacks for the 2005 season. He then was an offensive graduate assistant at Georgia for the offensive line and quarterbacks before returning to Valdosta State for two seasons as quarterbacks coach. He took over as offensive coordinator there in 2008.
As a player, Faulkner was the starting quarterback as a sophomore in 1997 for Parkview’s first state championship team. He played quarterback for Valdosta State from 2000 to 2003, passing for 7,100 yards and 64 touchdowns while registering a 47-6 record. As a sophomore, Faulkner earned first-team All-Gulf South Conference honors and honorable mention All-American accolades after going 327-for-503 for 3,941 yards and 44 TDs. He led the Blazers to a 14-1 record and a spot in the National Championship game.
He played his senior season at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he passed for 2,861 and 16 touchdowns, while setting 10 school records.
Faulkner, and his wife, Tia, have one son, Harrison, and two daughters, Hadley and Haisley.
