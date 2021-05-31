Former Parkview pitcher Anthony Carter's long, interesting baseball career takes another unique turn this week.
The right-hander, who turns 35 Friday, is on USA Baseball’s Olympic Qualifying Roster, joining a group of 14 pitchers and 12 position players (not on MLB teams’ 40-man rosters) competing in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Baseball Americas Qualification Event. The tournament is the United States baseball team’s first chance to qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo later this year.
Opening round play began Monday in Port St. Lucie, Fla. — the U.S. defeated Nicaragua 7-1 — with ensuing matchups Tuesday against the Dominican Republic and Wednesday against Puerto Rico. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Round on Friday and Saturday. The tournament’s winner joins Israel, Japan, Korea and Mexico in the Olympics, while the second- and third-place teams compete in the WBSC Baseball Final Qualifier in Mexico as their final shot at qualification.
The U.S. roster is a mix of younger and older players with varying levels of experience, including former MLB All-Stars Matt Kemp, Todd Frazier, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson. Three-time World Series champ Mike Scioscia is the Americans’ manager.
Carter currently pitches for Saraperos de Saltillo, a pro baseball team in the Mexican League. He has two appearances, scoreless outings of one inning each, with four strikeouts on the young season.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder also spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the Mexican League with Aguascalientes, going 12-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings and 51 appearances in 2019 after an all-star season in 2018. He pitched the Dominican and Mexican winter leagues in recent seasons after spending 2017 with Lancaster of the independent Atlantic League.
Carter, originally a 26th-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2005 after playing at Georgia Perimeter College, pitched in the White Sox system from 2006 through 2012. He was initially a starting pitcher before transitioning to the bullpen, where he was a Southern League All-Star in a 22-save season in 2010.
He later pitched in the Boston Red Sox (Pawtucket in 2013, earning all-star honors) and San Diego Padres (El Paso in 2014) organizations in Triple-A, but spent the bulk of his 2014 season with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan.
His last season of affiliated baseball was in 2016, when he pitched for Round Rock, the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A team.
Since he was drafted by the White Sox, Carter has pitched in 596 games (85 starts) across 15 seasons at his various stops. He has a 63-57 record with a 4.14 ERA and 895 strikeouts in 1,020 2/3 innings.
