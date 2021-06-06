PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Parkview grad Anthony Carter and the U.S. National Baseball Team won the World Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball Americas Qualification Event on Saturday, qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.
The Americans’ 4-2 victory over Venezuela capped a 4-0 run in the tournament and earned a spot in the Olympics field alongside Israel, Japan, Korea an Mexico. The final spot in the six-team field will be determined later this month.
The U.S. previously defeated Canada, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua before its finals win over Venezuela.
