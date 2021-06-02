The USA Baseball Professional National Team, in search of an Olympics berth, defeated the Dominican Republic 8-6 Tuesday and advanced to the Super Round of the World Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball Americas Qualification Event in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Parkview grad Anthony Carter pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning to preseve the Americans’ lead. He struck out one.
Team USA (2-0) concludes group play Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Puerto Rico (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.