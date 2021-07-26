Former Parkview baseball standout Anthony Carter’s post-college baseball experience can legitimately referred to as an odyssey, and his journey will continue this week with what is sure to be an unforgettable ride.
The 35-year-old right-handed pitcher earlier this month was named to the U.S. Olympic Baseball Team, which will begin play on Friday (July 30) at the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Signed for the 2021 season by Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League, the much-traveled Carter earned his way to the Olympics with his performance for USA Baseball in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Baseball Americas Qualification Event.
Carter pitched one inning of no-hit relief in Team USA’s 8-6 victory over the Dominican Republic in the super round of the America’s Olympic Qualifier and was subsequently invited to join the Olympic team, which is comprised of professional players not on the 40-man rosters of Major League Baseball teams.
“It’s a very proud moment,” said Carter in an interview provided by Team USA. “Any time you can have USA across your chest is amazing.”
Playing in the Olympics is just the latest in a long line of interesting accomplishments for Carter, who graduated from Parkview in 2005 and was drafted in August of that same year by the Chicago White Sox in the 26th round. He’s played ball around the world since then, but rates qualifying as an Olympian as the acme of his baseball career.
“This will be the top. There is nothing in my career that will top this,” he said. “…It’s starting to (sink in), now that I’ve got the uniform on (and) doing all the photos and getting everything situated.”
Out of baseball in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Carter spent the 2018 and 2019 campaigns in the Mexican League on the Rieleros de Aguascalientes team, posting a 12-5 record with a 3.38 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched in 2019 and having an all-star season in 2018. In 2017, Carter played in the independent Atlantic League for the Lancaster Barnstormers.
In 2014, Carter’s baseball muse took him to the Far East, where he played a season for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, one of Japan’s oldest baseball franchises. When asked his thoughts about returning to the country where he’d once briefly plied his trade, Carter said, “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be interesting. I enjoyed being over there…so I’m looking forward to going back.”
After being drafted by the White Sox out of Georgia Perimeter College, Carter spent seven seasons in the organization, transitioning to a reliever and recording 22 saves in his Southern League All-Star season in 2010. He’s also pitched in the organizations of the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers.
During his long professional career, Carter has appeared in 596 games (including 85 starts) and 1,020 innings with a 63-57 record, a 4.14 ERA and 895 strikeouts.
Carter is joined on Team USA by a fellow Georgian, former Heritage High star Tyler Austin, who has played for the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers and is currently signed with the Yokohama DeNA Bay Stars in the Japanese Central League.
