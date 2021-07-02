Former Parkview pitcher Anthony Carter was named Friday to the U.S. Olympic Baseball Team.
The 35-year-old right-hander and his teammates begin play in Tokyo against Israel on Friday, July 30. The U.S. roster, managed by Mike Scioscia, features 12 pitchers and 12 position players.
Carter helped USA Baseball qualify for the Olympics last month in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Baseball Americas Qualification Event. The U.S. roster is made up of players not on MLB teams’ 40-man rosters.
Carter’s long career in pro baseball includes his current role as a pitcher for Saraperos de Saltillo, a pro baseball team in the Mexican League.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder also spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in the Mexican League with Aguascalientes, going 12-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings and 51 appearances in 2019 after an all-star season in 2018. He pitched the Dominican and Mexican winter leagues in recent seasons after spending 2017 with Lancaster of the independent Atlantic League.
Carter, originally a 26th-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2005 after playing at Georgia Perimeter College, pitched in the White Sox system from 2006 through 2012. He was initially a starting pitcher before transitioning to the bullpen, where he was a Southern League All-Star in a 22-save season in 2010.
He later pitched in the Boston Red Sox (Pawtucket in 2013, earning all-star honors) and San Diego Padres (El Paso in 2014) organizations in Triple-A, but spent the bulk of his 2014 season with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan.
His last season of affiliated baseball was in 2016, when he pitched for Round Rock, the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A team.
Since he was drafted by the White Sox, Carter has pitched in 596 games (85 starts) across 15 seasons at his various stops. He has a 63-57 record with a 4.14 ERA and 895 strikeouts in 1,020 2/3 innings.
