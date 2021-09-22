LAWRENCEVILLE – A successful penalty kick by junior Addie Adame in the 47th minute led the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory against Middle Georgia State University on Wednesday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (6-3) have won four of their last five matches and are close to climbing into the NAIA Top 25 national poll. Their 114 points rank directly behind No. 25 St. Thomas University (Fla.) in the latest poll, released Wednesday after a vote by a national panel of coaches. Middle Georgia State also received votes from the committee.
Playing their first home match of the month, GGC sophomore Miranda Robinson was fouled inside the 18-yard box near the opposing goal after quick combination of passes. Adame, a Parkview grad, proceeded to patiently bury the penalty kick past the Knights’ goalkeeper Noemy Franco for the lone goal of the match. It was Adame’s fifth goal of the season.
The hosts outshot Middle Georgia State (5-3) by an 11-6 margin, including a 5-1 edge in shots on goal. GGC attempted nine corner kicks, including five corner kicks in the opening 16 minutes of action. Two shots by freshman Ola Orelesi in the 16th minute were stopped by Franco as the Grizzlies applied pressure early in the match.
GGC sophomore goalkeeper Matilda Waldt, the reigning Continental Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, recorded her only save of the match in the 27th minute on a shot from Chloe Davies. It was the team’s second consecutive shutout.
Sophomore Victoria Watson led GGC with three shots, while sophomore Mariana Clarke joined Robinson and Orelesi in attempting two shots in the victory.
“This is a good win against another quality opponent," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "A clean sheet (shutout) against this team is a good performance. We made them play and move the ball away from goal. They have two strong forwards and our defensive play made them less effective tonight. Miranda (Robinson) made a really good run (at the goal). When we do one-touch passes inside the (opposing 18-yard) box, good stuff usually happens.”
