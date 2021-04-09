LAWRENCEVILLE – Parkview grad Addie Adame buried a penalty kick into the opposing goal in the 85th minute as the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team defeated Bellevue University (Neb.) 1-0 in a semifinal match of the 2020-21 Association of Independent Institutions Championship Tournament on Friday night at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
A foul was called on a Bellevue player in the box in front of the net following a free kick – setting up the dramatic finish to the competitive match.
The Grizzlies, 8-5 and the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will seek their fourth straight A.I.I. title when it faces No. 4 seed Thomas University (Georgia) in the championship match on Saturday, April 10, at 7 p.m. The Night Hawks defeated top-seed Viterbo University (Wisconsin) 2-0 in Friday’s other semifinal match.
GGC controlled the pace of play throughout, enjoying a 12-2 shot advantage. The team had several excellent scoring opportunities, but was kept off the scoreboard by goalkeeper Sabrina Staufenbiel.
Sophomore Kyara Armenta hit the crossbar for the tournament hosts in the 60th minute following a free kick from senior Gabby Bishop near the right corner.
Junior Joy Mertzig, making her first start since March 6, nearly scored twice in the opening five minutes.
Staufenbiel made four saves and Marilia Lages had a chance to give the Bruins (12-4) the lead in the 58th minute when her shot from the top of the box was turned away by GGC freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson.
“What a phenomenal goalkeeping performance (Bellevue) had tonight," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "She kept them in the match over and over again. It was a gutsy performance by our team tonight, with players needing to play different positions. Sometimes you win because you find something deeper within yourself. That definitely was the case tonight."
