Adame action.jpg

Addie Adame dribbles during Georgia Gwinnett College's women's soccer match on Oct. 11, 2022.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

Women’s soccer player Addie Adame, a senior and Parkview grad, is Georgia Gwinnett College’s first three-time Academic All-American after earning second-team honors this year.

The selection was announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, after nationwide voting by members of the College Sports Communicators organization.

