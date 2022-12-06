Women’s soccer player Addie Adame, a senior and Parkview grad, is Georgia Gwinnett College’s first three-time Academic All-American after earning second-team honors this year.
The selection was announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, after nationwide voting by members of the College Sports Communicators organization.
The Academic All-America program recognizes eligible student-athletes who have a 3.5 or better cumulative grade point averages, were in their second or older year at their current institution, and competed in at least 50% of matches during the 2022 fall season.
Adame was a first Academic All-America team honoree in 2021 and a second-team selection following the 2020 season. She recently received a bachelor’s degree in psychology during GGC’s 2022 Fall Commencement.
On the soccer pitch, Adame was the 2021 Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year and honorable mention NAIA All-American last season. She appeared in a school-record 91 matches and scored 19 goals and had 33 assists for 51 points during her five-season collegiate career.
The midfielder helped the Grizzlies win four conference tournament titles and reach the NAIA national tournament five times.
GGC’s Office of Athletics has now had 30 Academic All-Americans, with 10 student-athletes being recognized at least twice. The women’s soccer program has had eight Academic All-America honorees since the 2017 season.
