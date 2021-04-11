LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team went the distance, and more, to earn its fourth consecutive Association of Independent Institutions championship and appearance in the NAIA national tournament with a 4-3 shootout victory against Thomas University on Saturday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies and Night Hawks battled to a scoreless draw after 110 minutes of two regulation halves and two overtime periods.
GGC then proceeded to make its first four shots in the shootout while Thomas could only manage three successful strikes, hitting the crossbar on its first attempt and then missing wide on the fifth try.
Junior Addie Adame was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2020-21 A.I.I. Tournament. The Parkview grad buried the deciding penalty kick goal in Friday’s semifinal win against Bellevue University (Neb.) and successfully converted a try in Saturday night’s shootout.
Senior Gabby Bishop and sophomore Mariana Clarke joined senior Natalie Ferrin, freshman goalkeeper Matilda Johansson and Adame on the all-tournament team.
GGC registered six of its nine shots during the second half. Ferrin just missed the right goal post on a distant shot in the 80th minute.
Then, Thomas’ Analeice Wilkes hit a post with a shot during the 73rd minute.
Johansson made six saves in front of the Grizzlies’ goal to ensure the shutout through regulation and overtimes.
GGC takes an 8-5-1 record into the Opening Round of the NAIA national tournament, while Thomas is 7-5-2 and also advances as the second A.I.I. representative.
