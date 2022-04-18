ALPHARETTA — Parkview's girls soccer team gave No. 1-ranked Denmark a battle Monday night in Judson Hamby's final game leading the program.
Denmark (19-0), also ranked No. 1 nationally by United Soccer Coaches, pulled out a 1-0 victory in the Class AAAAAAA second round.
It was the final game at Parkview for Hamby, who was hired as Athens Academy's head girls coach for the 2022-23 school year. He went 270-55-4 as the Panthers' girls coach with five state championships, most recently in 2018.
“It truly was a great battle,” Denmark head coach Jenn Barr said after Monday night’s game. “I’m just so proud of the team to be able to handle the adversity and see other players step up and compensate when other players are getting double-teamed.”
The lone goal came just over six minutes into the game. Elise Nystrom sent a beautiful free kick from the right side of the 15 yard-line, leading to the game-winning header by Jordyn Crosby.
Though this is just the second time in 19 wins this season the Danes scored one goal, that does not mean offense was low. Denmark finished the game with 28 shot attempts, with 13 of them on goal.
“I still think we were a little apprehensive at times though,” Barr said in response to this stat. “We have all the tools and all the skill in the world. It’s when you have the opportunity to place it in the corners.”
Denmark scheduled Parkview for their last game of the season, capturing a 2-0 victory in the finale. Once Barr realized this Sweet 16 match might be in the near future, she said she tried to reschedule the game, but had no luck finding a new opponent on short notice during Spring Break.
Barr added her relationship with the Parkview head coach Judson Hamby allowed her to realize he may try to alter Denmark’s pace of play.
“[Hamby] is a phenomenal coach,” Barr said. “I had a feeling he was going to try and stir it up in the midfield.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.