LILBURN — Neither Parkview nor Hillgrove were lacking quality scoring chances throughout their second-round Class AAAAAAA state girls soccer playoff game.
The problem was that both teams had trouble capitalizing on them, especially in the second half.
Fortunately for the host Panthers, all they needed was one, which co-captain Molly Hickman cashed in on a penalty kick in the game's 19th minute for the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory Monday night at the Big Orange Jungle.
Parkview (14-6) goalkeeper Timberly Peters and her Hillgrove (11-6-1) counterpart Lindsay Bell were both a big reason why goals were at a premium.
But Hickman's goal was all that was needed to send the Panthers into next week's state quarterfinal game at No. 3 state-ranked West Forsyth, which edged second-ranked Mill Creek on Monday.
“The important thing for us going into the game was to start early with pressure,” Parkview coach Judson Hamby said. “And I thought we created a couple of chances early on, but credit to (both) goalkeepers and the backline(s) did a good job of clearing things out.”
Parkview held territorial advantage throughout the majority of the first half, with Hillgrove choosing to primarily lay back and wait for counterattack opportunities.
But neither team could break through until just before the midpoint of the opening frame.
That's when Kathleen Ngulefac, who used size and strength to create havoc all night long, powered her way through the Hillgrove backline along the right wing before sending a cross to the left side of the penalty area, where Hickman settled it before being taken down by a Hawks defender.
The senior midfielder then buried the subsequent penalty kick into the upper right corner of the net to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead with 21:32 left in the first half.
“I thought we made a good play right before the penalty,” Hamby said. “And it was very good composure to finish that (penalty kick) off.”
Hillgrove tried to respond quickly and got its best scoring chance off a set piece less than a minute later.
Erica Carleton rifled a corner kick from the left wing into the penalty area that Bailey Baxter got a head on, only to see the ball sail over the crossbar.
With the score still 1-0 by halftime, Parkview had a chance to pad that lead further when Ngfulefac drew another penalty following a spin move that sprung her on the left wing in the penalty area.
But this time, Bell read Damaris Gaines' PK and dove to her right for the save, keeping the Panthers' lead at just 1-0.
It was a moment Hamby feared might come back to haunt the Panthers.
“I thought early on (in the second half), we had moments where we could've (clinched the game) and go up 2-0,” Hamby said. “If we could've done that, we would've been in control of the game. But credit to (Hillgrove). They kept fighting, and we missed some chances, missed a penalty (kick). (Bell) made a good play on the read.”
The save, one of eight made by Bell on the night, also seemed to give a big boost for the Hawks, who began to assert themselves more offensively.
“That definitely gave us a lot of momentum coming into that second half,” Hillgrove coach Tyler Buttram said. “Linsday Bell is an amazing keeper, probably the best keeper in the state. … I'm lucky to have her on my team. … She definitely kept us in that game.”
Both Bell and Peters then came up big within a minute of each other midway through the final frame.
First, a deflection about 35 yards out sent Ngulefac and Ella Price in on a 2-on-0 breakway for Parkview, in the game's 57th minute.
Bell came off her line to cut off the angle and deflected an attempted pass from Ngulefac to Price along the right wing, one that would've been offside anyway.
Hillgrove quickly countered seconds later and Carleton sped through the defense on a long run up the middle before dishing off a nice through ball to spring an onside Maya Cramer alone on the right wing in the penalty area.
Peters charged off her line and made a sliding save on Cramer's shot to keep the Panthers' lead intact.
“Timmy made a great save,” Hamby said of Peters. “She has good cat-like reflexes in going to read those moments. She's a senior keeper who's been in a lot of those moments, and credit to her for stepping up like that.”
Peters and the Panthers had one last bullets to dodge with just over six minutes remaining, and did so when Peters punched out Carleton's corner kick from the right wing, and Adrianna Gill sent the rebound of a clearing attempt over the crossbar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.