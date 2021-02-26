MARIETTA — Marietta made 6-of-8 free throws in the final minute to hold off Parkview and post a 58-54 victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
The Lady Blue Devils trailed 46-43 with 5:21 to play when Lauren Walker connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game.
Parkview retook the lead on a Joze Baker free throw before Marietta went on a 6-0 run with layups by Loren Nelson, Sterling and a jumper from Walker to push the lead to five, at 52-47.
Sterling finished the game with 24 points, Walker had 15 and Nelson added 10.
“(Sterling and Walker) are very capable and both dominant players in their own right,” Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. “I love how they are able to share their momentum and pick each other up when they need to pick it up.”
Baker, who led Parkview with 22 points, answered with two layups and a free throw to tie the game at 52-all before Sterling, Nelson and Kayla Day combined for the game-winning free throws.
“We made some timely shots and free throws and we got some big rebounds when we were very desperate,” DeWitt said. “So Proud of our girls for their follow through and their commitment and representing Marietta.”
With the win, Marietta advanced to face Cherokee on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Trailing 32-23 at the half, Parkview went on a 21-8 run in the third quarter to take a 44-40 lead to the final period.
A 3-pointer from Mayah Watson-Casimir would tie the game at 33-all and another 3-pointer from Nadya McCown would give Parkview the upperhand. A 3-pointer and a layup from Baker would increase the Lady Panther’s lead to 41-35.
“We came out with really strong defense,” Parkview coach Cynthia Cooper said. “You know to come back the way they did here showed a lot of resilience and that’s one thing that we try to teach our girls to always dig deep and keep fighting.”
Marietta would answer with a 5-0 run by Sterling and Ajia Smith to cut the lead to 41-40, but Watson-Casimir would complete a layup and a free throw to close the quarter with Parkview up four.
Sussy Ngulefac added 17 points for the Lady Panthers.
