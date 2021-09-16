Parkview’s youth has been evident in an up-and-down start to the football season. A loss to Brookwood was followed by a win over Mountain View, which was followed by giving up a second-half lead in a loss to North Gwinnett. The Panthers had an uneven performance last Friday, but got back on the winning track with a 26-3 victory over Loganville. They overcame three turnovers and gutted out a win.
“That’s what I love about our kids,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said after the game. “They are going to have great effort and fight at all times. We still continue to make way too many youthful mistakes. But still, even when it doesn’t go your way, you’re still fighting and it gives yourself a chance to win.”
Quarterback Colin Houck threw two touchdown passes to Mike Matthews and one to Zion Taylor in the win over Loganville, while Khyair Spain had a 16-yard TD run.
Up next is Marietta, which looks to be improved from last season’s 3-8 record, in a Friday night game featured on Peachtree TV. The Blue Devils lost 28-25 to Colquitt County in the season opener, but rebounded for quality wins over McEachern (42-21) and Camden County (40-17) the past two weeks. Their next two games are against Gwinnett rivals Parkview and Brookwood.
Marietta features a dangerous passing attack led by quarterback Tyler Hughes, who has completed 57 of 89 passes for 869 yards and 12 TDs (to just one interception) through three games. He also has rushed for 136 yards and a pair of scores.
His top targets have been Kamryn Perry (16 catches, 246 yards, five TDs), Cameron Overton (15-284-1) and Christian Mathis (13-196-4)
