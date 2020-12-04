SHARPSBURG — A matchup between Parkview and East Coweta in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs seemed to be a mirror image on paper heading into Friday.
The Panthers, though, picked as good a time as any to play arguably their best game of the season in a 41-14 victory that was as much the biggest disappointment of 2020 for state-ranked East Coweta in a year that included a Region 2-AAAAAAA title and a state ranking for the majority of the season.
Up next for Parkview (8-4) is a trip to Collins Hill in an all-Gwinnett quarterfinal matchup.
“They beat us and they’ve got a good football team. Congrats to them,” said Indians head coach John Small, a Gwinnett coaching alumni who remains in a group text with former colleagues that include Parkview’s Eric Godfree, but doesn’t include any discussion about football. “We just couldn’t get off the field on third down and they’ve got a great running back. They made plays and we didn’t so tip your hat to them all the way.”
Despite outgaining East Coweta by a 220-51 margin in the first half, the Panthers held just a 13-0 lead at halftime, but with the third quarter kickoff in their possession. A week earlier, though, the Indians had rallied in the same scenario against Marietta in a first-round win.
There was no repeat this time.
After East Coweta took a shot at a surprise sky kick that was recovered by the Indians following a signal for a fair catch, Parkview took advantage of a penalty and field position to start a third quarter that put the game out of reach.
A 28-point outburst included three of sophomore quarterback Colin Houck’s four touchdown throws gave Parkview a 41-0 lead in the closing minute.
Houck finished 15 of 18 passing for 176 yards along with his four scores, three of which went to Jared Brown, who finished with eight catches for 102 yards.
The first half, however, belonged to senior running back Cody Brown and a push at the line of scrimmage that went Parkview’s way from the opening kickoff.
The Panthers forced an early punt and immediately went on a six-play 67-yard march that ended with a four-yard touchdown run just four minutes into the game. On the final play, the Tennessee commit backtracked among a host of purple jerseys and found enough of a hole to push through.
Brown powered his way to 146 of his 153 yards by halftime while Parkview’s defense limited East Coweta to just a pair of first downs.
The Indians' deepest possession in the first half ended at the Parkview 45-yard while unable to swing field position until after Jared Brown’s initial touchdown catch from 17 yards with 3:51 left in the second quarter.
After taking over to begin the third at the East Coweta 45, alternating runs between Cody Brown and senior Tyler Curtis set up a 21-yard strike to the Panthers receiver, who found himself open in the end zone.
A 20-point lead blossomed further to 34 while scoring twice in a span of eight seconds of the period. Following a three-and-out by the Indians, Parkview took over at its 45 and needed six plays before Houde connected with senior tight end Jaxon Horne.
On the Panthers’ ensuing kickoff, the ball was jarred loose from senior returner Willie Rice and scooped up by senior Tre Mitchell for a 34-0 lead.
Four snaps later, Parkview got the ball back again on a fumble recovery at the East Coweta 39. Six plays later that included three runs by Curtis and a reception from Jared Brown, the latter added his third and final touchdown catch with 54 seconds left in the third.
Parkview 41, East Coweta 14
Parkview 7 6 28 0 — 41
East Coweta 0 0 7 7 — 14
1st Quarter
P — Cody Brown 4 run (kick good), 8:00
2nd Quarter
P — Jared Brown 17-yard pass from Colin Houck (conversion failed), 3:51
3rd Quarter
P — Jared Brown 21-yard pass from Houck (kick good), 9:11
P — Jaxon Horne 14-yard pass from Houck (kick good), 4:52
P — Tre Mitchell fumble recovery (kick good), 4:49
P — Jared Brown 7-yard pass from Houck (kick good), 0:54
EC — Willie Rice 80-yard kickoff return (Beau Beldon kick), 0:44
4th Quarter
EC — Jayden Bolton 5 run (Beldon kick), 5:47
