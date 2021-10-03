Parkview comes up just short in Region 4-AAAAAAA opener at Newton

COVINGTON — Explosive plays and turnovers proved to be the difference for Newton in its Region 4-AAAAAAA football opener at home against Parkview Saturday night.
The host Rams scored two of their four touchdowns on plays of 50 yards or more and forced four turnovers in the second half to help secure a tight 27-24 victory over the Panthers, who made the game close in the end.
Newton led by as many as 13 points late in the third quarter before Parkview closed the gap with a late charge.
“It was a little bit closer than we would have liked it to be right there at the end,” Newton head coach Camiel Grant said. “Playing AAAAAAA football, these are the types of games that you’re going to face. There’s not going to be inferior opponents across the sidelines or inferior coaches across the sidelines.”
Neither team could gain much separation in the first half.
The Rams struck first with a busted play that resulted in a 69-yard score after a dropped pass from sophomore wide receiver Gabriel Williams fell harmlessly into the hands of running back Tra Perry, who just happened to be in the area.
Perry caught the tipped ball from Newton quarterback Jeverra Martin, made one man miss and out-ran the Parkview secondary down the right sidelines for a score to put the hosts up 6-0 after a missed extra point.
Parkview answered back with an impressive 14-play, 74-yard scoring drive that featured five first downs. A good mixture of runs and passes eventually ended with running back Khyair Spain scoring on a three-yard run.
A successful extra point attempt gave Parkview a 7-6 lead with 6:18 left in the second quarter.
But the lead didn’t last for long. On Newton’s next possession, Martin used his legs to get the Rams to midfield and freshman running back Zion Johnson did the rest, scoring on a 50-yard run down the left sideline.
The score gave Newton a 12-7 lead heading into halftime.
The third quarter was not kind to Parkview. A fumble on the opening kickoff by the Panthers set up the Rams with a short field. On the first play from scrimmage, Martin hit Adavion Collins, the team’s starting corner, on a post route for a touchdown.
It was the first touchdown of Collins career and it gave Newton a 20-7 lead after the Rams tacked on a 2-point conversion.
Parkview was able to answer back with a score of its own after quarterback Colin Houck connected with sophomore receiver Antonio White on a 8-yard touchdown on third-and-7.
But once again, the Parkview defense was unable to hold serve and quickly allowed an 80-yard scoring drive that featured all runs. A Martin 12-yard run on third-and-7 from their own 23-yard line helped spark the scoring drive, later resulting in a 6-yard touchdown run from Perry.
The touchdown gave Newton a 27-14 lead, but the hosts were unable to put the game away.
Parkview turned the ball over on each of their next three possessions. A Houck interception in Newton territory, a fumbled exchange in Newton territory and a failed fourth-and-goal attempt all gave the Rams opportunities to put the game on ice.
However, the Panthers continued to show fight, later scoring a touchdown on a 12-yard connection from Houck to White. A 2-point conversion trimmed Newton’s lead to 27-24 with 2:32 remaining and they would have one last possession on offense looking to tie or win the game.
White finished his night with six catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
The Panthers regained possession with 1:23 remaining and no timeouts and marched as far as the Newton 41-yard line, but their comeback attempt ended with a strip sack as time expired.
Parkview head coach Eric Godfree was disappointed with the loss, and he said it started with his team’s struggle to get off the field on third down.
The Rams were 4-for-6 on third down midway through the third quarter before the Panthers' defense was finally able to force some stops and get back into the game.
“The big takeaway is we have to get people off the field on defense,” Godfree said. “We had a lot of third-and-longs and let (Newton) convert them and drive the field. Offensively, we’re really good at times and we’re not really good at times. I hate to say it, but that’s kind of how our season has been. We just have to keep focusing on the details and doing the little things right. Continuing to mentally challenge our kids. We’re not as mentally tough as we need to be right now, but we’re going to get there.”
For Newton, Martin finished his night with an efficient 9 of 13 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Houck finished with 140 yards passing and two touchdowns, but was just 12 of 30 through the air.
“We expect to be in games where we need to finish strong and grind,” Grant said. “We do acknowledge the fact that there were a lot of things that we did to ourselves that allowed the game to stay close. That’s the biggest focus. To get those things cleared up.”
