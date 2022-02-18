Roy Massey was his given name, but he was more widely known by his nickname, “Chief.” Another moniker, “Mr. Parkview,” was fitting, too.
Few made as big a mark, with more humility, at the Lilburn high school as Massey, who passed away this week at the age of 82. He spent an eye-popping 54 years in high school coaching, the final 43 at Parkview before his recent retirement, and is a member of the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame.
The hitting facility at Parkview bears his name and his jersey adorns the outfield wall as one of the Panthers’ all-time greats, recognized for his coaching — he was a fixture in the batting cages — but also for his tireless work outside of his time in a game uniform. After his retirement from coaching, he still returned to mow and manicure Parkview’s legendary field.
“I sat down and cried (when I heard the news),” Parkview grad and Atlanta Braves broadcaster Jeff Francoeur said. “One thing from me is I never met a man that worked harder than he did and he never complained. If you were at the football field, he was painting the grass. He was cutting the baseball field. As good as Coach Buch (Parkview head baseball coach Hugh Buchanan) and (head football) Coach (Cecil) Flowe were, you ask anybody up there who Mr. Parkview was and they’ll say Chief. He was an incredible man, so selfless.
“He cared so much about every kid at Parkview. Besides my mom, my dad and my wife, nobody went to more of my MLB games. He saw every at-bat and always texted me.”
Massey arrived at Parkview in 1978 as an industrial arts teacher, a job he held until his retirement in 1994. He remained as a substitute teacher through 1999 and continued to stay active as a Parkview coach for a baseball program that has won nine state titles since 1996. During his long career, he also coached football (until 2004, winning four state titles as an assistant) and coached wrestling for the Panthers.
He previously was a coach at Towers and Dunwoody before settling in at Parkview.
“When you think of Parkview in general, you think of ‘The Chief,’” Parkview head baseball coach Chan Brown said. “Chief was the backbone of Parkview athletics since 1978. Roy Massey was a servant leader to all. Chief was the most selfless person you could ever meet. He loved kids. He had a passion to teach people the right way of doing everything in life. Chief demanded your best on and off the field.
“Chief was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach and mentor. More than anything, Chief was a man's man. Chief was the toughest, but most kind-hearted, man you could ever meet. Chief impacted everyone he came in contact with. Chief's finger prints are on so many people that he influenced. Our society needs more Roy ‘Chief’ Massey in it.
“Chief will be sorely missed around Parkview and the state of Georgia. On a personal note, he was like a second father to me. This is a tough one for me and our baseball program to take. Please just pray for his family and the Parkview community. We lost a great one. We now have another angel in the outfield watching over Parkview baseball. We love you Chief, No. 19, the legend.”
Massey told the Daily Post in 2009 how he got his famous nickname while working on a handyman project. He completed many of those over the years — often with his friend and Brookwood assistant Joe Windham — drawing on his industrial arts skills and others he learned growing up on a farm in Orrville, Ala.
“We were on a job one day and they started wanting to decide how to build a deck and I said, ‘Look, there ain’t but one chief here. And that’s me. You two Indians get to work,’” Massey said. “And they started calling me Chief. That’s how it started.”
Players and fellow coaches have taken leadership lessons from Massey and used them in all walks of life, including a handful in coaching.
“I had the pleasure to play for him (at Parkview), coach with him (at Parkview) and compete against him (with Brookwood and Mill Creek),” Mill Creek head baseball coach Doug Jones told the Daily Post in 2017. “He’s been a great mentor and one of my dearest friends. He taught me so many life skills that helped mold me as a man. Hard work, discipline, doing it right the first time, an absolute distaste for losing, but most importantly, love. He’s a man’s man, a legend and one of the greatest ambassadors this game has ever known.”
As his players and fellow coaches will attest, Massey, whose son Vince is head baseball coach at Brookstone in Columbus, never wanted any accolades or attention for his work. He preferred to toil away behind the scenes.
“Chief was the definition of a man,” said Parkview assistant baseball coach Jordan McCoy, who also played for Massey. “I learned so many life lessons from him. He went about his business with such dignity and class. I don’t know many men that would show up at the house at the crack of dawn and knock until you woke up, all just to take you to breakfast. No call or text, just show up. He cared deeply about you as a person.”
