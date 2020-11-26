Camden County Wildcats (1-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bob Sphire
Record: 5-5
Last week: Had a bye
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 6-3
Last week: Lost to Brookwood 35-25
Both Parkview and Camden County fought through rough stretches late in the regular season, but both did enough to reach Friday’s Class AAAAAAA state playoff football game in Lilburn.
Parkview played a complete game in a 35-7 win over Newton in the region opener, then got routed by Grayson 47-7, needed overtime to beat South Gwinnett 28-21 and lost 35-25 last week to rival Brookwood.
Camden County endured similar results in losing four of its final five games, the most recent a 28-21 loss to Lowndes two weeks ago. The Wildcats also lost to powers Colquitt County and Warner Robins during that span, but managed a 35-14 win over Tift County that gave them the No. 3 seed.
The game is a bit of homecoming for Sphire, who had a successful tenure as North Gwinnett’s head coach from 2006-16.
Sphire’s Wildcats will face a strong Parkview rushing attack that has been led by Cody Brown and Tyler Curtis. Young quarterback Colin Houck also has carried the Panthers’ offense at times. The defense must improve from last week when it allowed Brookwood backup quarterback Jack Spyke to complete 17 of 18 passes.
With a win, Parkview would face the East Coweta-Marietta winner in the second round.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Camden won 12-10 in 2004
Location: Parkview High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.