The host Parkview boys won their own Big Orange Relays over the weekend.
The Panthers won with 111 points, and were followed by Lambert (89), Mountain View (75) and Brookwood (50). They won three relays on the way to the team title — the 400-meter relay (43.60), the 400 throwers relay (47.81) and the 800 sprint medley (1:35.81).
Bryce Fleetwood (high jump, 6 feet, 6 inches) and Cody Brown (discus, 150-10 1/2 and second in shot put, 46-1 1/2) had individual wins for the Parkview boys.
Mountain View won two boys relays, the 800 (1:31.64) and the 1,600 (3:26.60).
Peachtree Ridge girls took third at 63, just behind champion Lambert (78) and runner-up Woodward Academy (77). Brookwood and North Gwinnett tied for fourth at 51.
Peachtree Ridge’s girls team won four relays — 400 throwers (59.54), 800 sprint medley (1:48.18), 1,600 relay (3:56.45) and sprint medley relay (4:15.94).
Brookwood’s girls won the 3,200 relay (9:56.72) and Mountain View’s Eliza Bidwell won the girls high jump (5-0).
Parkview got a girls win from Carson Moore in the long jump (16-2 1/2).
Three teams in the meet entered the all-time Georgia top 10 in the 6,400 relay — St. Pius broke the state record at 20:26.92, Blessed Trinity is third all-time and Marist posted the No. 9 time.
