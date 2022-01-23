NORCROSS — After a hiatus of nearly a decade, the Parkview boys swimming and diving program is Gwinnett County champion again.
The Panthers won the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays, got two individual wins from Jack Dunbar and scored 1,069.5 points, just enough to knock off two-time defending state and county champion North Gwinnett, which finished with 1,020 points. Brookwood was a close third at 977, while Peachtree Ridge (677), Mill Creek (533) and Duluth (511.5) also picked up trophies by finishing in the top six Saturday night at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.
Parkview’s county title was its first since 2013, when it won the Gwinnett crown for the 19th time in a 22-year span. That domination ended nine years ago, but a new group of Panthers returned the program to the pinnacle of Gwinnett swimming and diving despite the challenge of North, which won the 400 free relay and got two individual titles from Tristan DenBrok.
“We felt like we had a chance (to win),” Parkview coach Eric Brown said. “We knew North Gwinnett would be super tough. They’ve got so many guys in every single event. Their third, fourth, even their fifth, sixth and seventh guys are really incredible. We knew we had to swim fast and our guys really stepped up big time.”
Dunbar, a home-school student last year who joined Parkview this season, played a prominent role in the championship. The junior won 100 free in 46.87 seconds, and took first in the 100 backstroke in 50.67. He also swam on both first-place relays, joining Joshua Kim, Andy Zhu and Tyler Wooldridge on the 200 medley relay (1:33.33) and the 200 free relay (1:25.21). The 200 free relay broke a county-meet record set in 2019 by Brookwood.
Zhu had a runner-up finish in the 200 individual medley (1:54.33) and a third-place swim in the 100 butterfly (50.92), and Kim placed second in the 100 breaststroke (56.52) and the 50 free (21.66). Tyler Wooldridge was fourth in the 100 free (47.95), Thomas Wooldridge was third in the 500 free (4:43.16) and fourth in the 200 free (1:44.67) and Russell Hart finished third in the 100 breast (57.44) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:56.33).
Those swims were on top of what happened Saturday morning, when Parkview’s Thomas Forbes won the county diving title and teammates Haven Maruyama (fifth) and Kaleb Williams (seventh) also picked up valuable team points in diving.
“This is incredible,” Brown said of the win. “North Gwinnett’s a giant of a team and so is Brookwood, so to beat those guys is really incredible. I’m super proud of my divers. It started off with the divers. We scored a ton of points in diving and Thomas Forbes won diving for us, that gave us a good cushion. Also the medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay taking first was huge for our team. I think that lifted the spirit of the team and pushed us over the top.”
DenBrok won the two distance races for runner-up North, cruising to first in the 200 free (1:38.59) and the 500 free (4:25.59). The Bulldogs’ other win was in the 400 free relay as the foursome of Ethan Reiser, Eli Wilson, Phillip Lim and Blake Burnley swam 3:09.72.
Peachtree Ridge also had a memorable meet with three individual titles, two won by Tyler Schroeder, who won both his county races for a second straight year. Schroeder repeated as 100 fly (50.09) champion, and also was first in the 50 free (21.10). Teammate Charles Tu won the 200 IM in 1:52.66, moving from third to first during his breaststroke leg.
Norcross’ Preston Lin was another repeat county champion, winning the 100 breast (55.89) for the second straight year.
