Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 7:45 am
The Parkview boys and Mill Creek girls track and field teams won the titles at the 14th annual Porter Steel Inc. Big Orange Relays on Friday.
Parkview’s boys won with 118 points to hold off runner-up Mill Creek’s 96. Mill Creek’s girls scored 92 as Gwinnett had a 1-2-3 finish — Parkview was second at 86 and Brookwood was third at 73.
Gwinnett’s event winners in the meet were:
Parkview boys
400-meter relay, 42.15 seconds
800 sprint medley relay, 1:35.74
Antonio White-Williams, high jump, 6-2
Caleb Hamilton, discus, 140-11
Mill Creek boys
440 shuttle hurdle relay, 1:04.71
Demarko Lawler, long jump, 21-6
Timothy Lamb, pole vault, 12-0
Meadowcreek boys
800 relay, 1:30.47
1,600 relay, 3:26.72
Parkview girls
400 shuttle hurdle relay, 1:11.47
1,600 relay, 4:15.89
Mill Creek girls
400 relay, 49.19
Sprint medley relay, 4:25.73
Adrianna Pelham, triple jump, 35-8
Arianna Cox-Cole, shot put, 33-5 1/2
North Gwinnett girls
800 relay, 1:45.63
Brookwood girls
800 sprint medley relay, 1:47.33 (No. 1 time in Georgia and U.S. this season)
3,200 relay, 9:50.25 (No. 1 time in Georgia this season, meet record)
Chloe Perryman, long jump, 17-7 1/2
Peachtree Ridge girls
Mya Hines, high jump, 5-0
Eva Marie Eaton, pole vault, 10-0
Madison Jenkins, discus, 91-0
