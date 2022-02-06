It was deja vu for the Parkview boys at the 2022 Georgia High School Association's Class AAAAAAA State Swimming and Diving Championships.
For the second time in as many weeks, the Panthers were able dethrone North Gwinnett and claim a team championship, this time rolling up 331 points to edge the Bulldogs, who finished as runner-up with 323 Saturday night at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.
North's girls team also posted a runner-up overall finish, but wound up as Gwinnett's highest-finishing team with 314 points behind a big night from Emma Reiser, trailing only champion Walton's total of 367.50.
After taking the Gwinnett County title by outpointing North on Jan. 23, Parkview's boys repeated the feat at state Saturday for its 11th state championship in boys swimming and diving — but first since 2013.
But unlike the county meet, the Panthers pulled off the feat without a single individual or relay team state champion.
This time, it was Parkview's depth that was the key, though once again, the relay team of Jack Dunbar, Josh Kim, Andy Zhu and Tyler Wooldridge led the way by placing second in both the 200-yard medley (1 minute, 33.01 seconds) and 200 freestyle (1:24.75) relays.
Kim also placed second in the 100 breaststroke (55.74), while Dunbar was third (46.93) and Wooldridge placed fifth (47.59) in the 100 free to give the Panthers a further boost in claiming the title.
“We're super proud,” Parkview coach Eric Brown said. “North Gwinnett is an incredible team. They're very well coached. … They're always going to show up and show up big. … So I was was thoroughly pleased to beat them at county, but to beat them at state is really remarkable.
“I think the 100 freestyle was a big turning point for us. At that point, we really felt like we had a chance to win. We knew North Gwinnett was good in backstroke and really good in the 400 (free) relay, so we knew we had to have a bit of a cushion there going into the last few events. It was definitely a team effort with a couple of fourth places and fifth places. We were getting points wherever we could. I'm just so proud of this senior class, which is one of the best I've ever coached.”
Despite having their two-year state championship streak snapped, North had a big night, with Tristan DenBrok pulling away from Brookwood's Kyler Heffner and Mill Creek's Daniel Roshka to win the 500 free in 4:24.78 and taking the 200 free title in 1:37.24, while DeBrok teamed with Eli Wilson, Phillip Lim and Blake Burnley to win the 400 free relay in 3:06.31.
Parkview and North led a dominant night for Gwinnett in the boys team competition, followed closely by Peachtree Ridge (255) in fourth and Brookwood (199) in seventh.
Gwinnett individual event state champions included Peachtree Ridge's team of Tyler Schroeder, Max Pulliam, Devesh Sukirya, Nathan Conn, which won the 200 free relay (1:24.72), the Lions' 200 medley relay team of Schroeder, Charles Tu, Conn and Pulliam (1:32.43) and Norcross' Preston Lin in the 100 breaststroke (54.87).
North also led a strong Gwinnett showing as runner-up in the girls team standings behind an individual title in the 500 free (4:54.59) and runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:49.53) by Reiser, with Brookwood (294) and Mill Creek (270) rounding out the top-five in fourth and fifth respectively.
Norcross' Catie Choate was Gwinnett's only other individual girls state champ in AAAAAAA by winning both the 100 butterfly (56.24) and 100 backstroke (53.39), the latter just .04 of a second off the state record time she set in the preliminary heat.
Among the smaller classifications, Greater Atlanta Christian had the best day among Gwinnett schools by placing as state runner-up behind champion Westminster in Class A-AAA in both the girls (276) and boys (216), with Trey Carter taking first individually in the boys 200 free (1:39.53).
Wesleyan (fourth) also cracked the top five in the girls standings by placing fourth at 169, with Hebron Christian placing 12th (75) and Providence Christian tying for 28th (22), while the Wesleyan boys took 10th (139), Providence was 14th (81) and Hebron was 18th (51).
In Class AAAAAA, Buford's boys tied for 11th (105), led by Benjamin Irwin's individual title in the 100 backstroke in 47.34 seconds, followed by Lanier in 17th (40) and Central Gwinnett, which tied for 21st (14), while the Wolves girls placed 15th (48), followed closely by Dacula in 17th (39).
