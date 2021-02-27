LILBURN — Parkview’s boys basketball team led at halftime Saturday, but couldn’t finish off its Class AAAAAAA second-round game against Newnan.
The Panthers fell 83-76 in overtime to the visiting Cougars, who rallied from a 36-31 halftime deficit. The game was tied at 65 after regulation.
Jason Edwards led Parkview (12-8) with 31 points, and Avantae Harper had a huge game with 21 points and 19 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.