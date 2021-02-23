KINGSLAND — Parkview went on the road and scored a big 75-49 win over Camden County in the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs Tuesday night.
Jason Edwards led the Panthers with 23 points and three assists, Avantae Harper had 13 points and nine rebounds and Kobe Bass (11 points) delivered key 3-point shooting.
Parkview (12-7) gets to play at home in the second round against Newnan, which upset No. 1 seed Walton 50-48 in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.