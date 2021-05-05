LILBURN — After a 7-1 lead was trimmed all the way down to 7-6 with two innings left in Game 2 of Parkview’s Class AAAAAAA second round series against East Coweta, Panthers’ head coach Chan Brown gathered his team in front of the home dugout at Hugh Buchanan Field.
The Panthers ripped off 10 unanswered runs from there, including nine in the seventh inning to win 17-6, completing the sweep after an 8-5 victory in the opener.
“Going into last week we had zero innings of (playoff) experience on the mound and we only had three kids on the whole team who have been in a playoff game,” Brown said. “We’re just trying to teach them as much as possible on the run. When it got there (7-6), we kind of re-confirmed to them that we’re still ahead of this. We just had to understand we were still in control; we just had to make the plays and get the timely hits.”
The entire lineup came through with those timely hits after that in-game team meeting. Parkview sent 18 men to the plate in the final two innings against four East Coweta pitchers, highlighted by a big RBI double for an insurance run in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh from Cade Sadler.
Those hits were the final acts of an incredible day at the plate for Sadler. The senior first baseman went 6-for-7 with six RBIs across the doubleheader, and it was his two-run home run in the first inning of game one that got the ball rolling for the Panthers.
“There was a guy on third and I just really wanted to do my job,” Sadlier said on his first inning shot. “(East Coweta pitcher Jansen Kenty) gave me something to hit, and I was able to handle it.”
Game 1 was a tight affair into the middle innings, but some defensive blunders from East Coweta blew the game open. Cayden Gaskins hit what should have been a routine groundout with two runners on base to first to end the fourth, but East Coweta first baseman John Monnin booted the ball into right field. Both Parkview runners scored to make a 3-0 game 5-0, and that took the air out of the balloon in Game 1.
East Coweta’s offense did not go away all day though. It plated three runs in the sixth against what had been a dominant Mason Brown, and it added two more runs in the seventh before ultimately falling 8-5. That comeback fell short, but it would not be their last of the day.
“Hat's off to them,” Brown said on the comebacks. “They’re a really, really good baseball team.”
The comeback effort in Game 2 started with East Coweta down 7-1 in the fifth. Quinan Wiley drew a walk, followed by back-to-back home runs from Nico Senese and Dekel Williams. In a blink it was 7-4, and the inning ended at 7-6 thanks to a single, two walks and a hit batter.
“They’re a good enough hitting team that we knew going in if we had any walks or errors they would put up some runs,” Brown said. ‘We knew going into this that could happen, and they showed that right there.”
His team had weathered that storm, but still had one more major one to get through. After Sadler’s double plated an insurance run, East Coweta put two runners on base with one out in the sixth. Ryan Spikes took the mound with the go-ahead run standing at the plate to face East Coweta’s clean-up hitter Charlie Page.
Spikes only needed one pitch to put out the fire.
He got a comebacker back to the mound and started a 1-6-3 double play to end the inning, and that was ignition for the Panthers. Their bats got back up with an 8-6 lead and pounded out nine runs in the final inning of the series. Bryson Stripling hit a three-run home run to left that made it 11-6, and eight batters later Dylan Carleton added the finishing touch with a two-run home run out to right field.
In between those two blasts Parkview had four hits, two walks and an error against an East Coweta club that had run out of gas. Spikes returned to the mound with nine more runs of cushion and finished out the series with a clean seventh inning.
“Our kids are coming together at the right time,” Brown said. “We have a lot of energy in the dugout, and I think we’re feeding off each other. We are a very young team, so it’s fun to watch.”
Brown will get his next opportunity to watch his squad in the state quarterfinals against either North Gwinnett or Denmark, who will play a decisive Game 3 Thursday at 6 p.m.
