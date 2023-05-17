ATLANTA — Parkview baseball’s trophy case won’t be getting more crowded this spring.
The Panthers traveled to Truist Park seeking the 10th state title in program history. Instead, they were sent home empty-handed.
For a second straight day, a lengthy weather delay kept Parkview and Lowndes off the field for an extended period Wednesday during the Class AAAAAAA state finals. Following the 2 1/2-hour break, the Vikings powered their way to a 5-2 win to complete the stunning two-game sweep.
Lowndes claimed its first state title since 2000.
A strong outing on the mound and stellar defense once again propelled the Vikings to victory Wednesday.
Senior right-hander Caleb Thornton took the ball and produced six quality innings of work. He allowed a pair of runs on four hits while striking out three. Noah Thigpen came on in relief for the second time in the series, bookending a groundout with a pair of strikeouts to clinch the championship.
The Vikings fielded a scrappy, hard-nosed squad this postseason. Despite earning a top seed by winning Region 1, they found themselves playing the role of underdog time and time again. A proverbial chip appeared to rest on their shoulders from the first pitch Wednesday.
Lowndes ambushed Parkview in the first inning. Qrey Lott led the game off with a single to left-center and Tate Sirmans reached on a fielding error. Cooper Melvin followed with a double down the left-field line to score both runners, making it 2-0 before several fans could find their seats.
The Panthers retired the next two batters, but the Vikings used a two-out rally to double their lead. Noah Thigpen roped an RBI double to left field, then junior Carson Page doubled to right-center to extend the lead out to 4-0.
Parkview chipped away with a Colin Houck sacrifice fly in the home half of the first frame. But after an inning-ending double play ended what had the makings of a rally, the rain pushed in to delay the second inning by more than two hours.
Upon resuming, Lowndes immediately put Parkview back in hot water. The Vikings put a pair of runners on with nobody on by way of a walk and hit-by-pitch. They capitalized on the opportunity as Melvin laced an RBI single to center field to put them up 5-1.
Parkview’s Grant Garrett scored Makhi Buckley on a groundout to trim the deficit to 5-2. But the bats were unable to string together enough timely hits to climb back and force a pivotal Game 3.
Parkview entered Wednesday in a 1-0 hole after a 3-2 loss to Lowndes late Tuesday night.
Sirmans reached on a fielding error to represent the winning run for the Vikings in the seventh inning of Game 1. He moved up a base on a line drive to left field, then ran to third on an errant pick-off attempt. A wild pitch allowed the junior to cross home plate and lift Lowndes to a 3-2 win.
Junior right-hander Ashton Bohler was brilliant on the mound for the Vikings. He was tasked with facing a lethal Parkview lineup which came in averaging 8.3 runs per game this postseason. Bohler scattered four hits and a pair of earned runs over five innings of work. Thigpen, a junior right-hander, slammed the door with two dominant innings of relief.
Sirmans put Lowndes in front in the third inning when he crushed a ball to straightaway center field and raced around the bases for a stand-up RBI triple. Melvin followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Sirmans to make it 2-0.
Parkview threatened to break through in the fourth inning. With a pair of runners on base and just one out, however, Bohler induced a Garrett Lambert pop out before striking out Eli Pitts to escape the jam.
It looked as though Lowndes was going to extend its advantage in the home half of the fourth inning. Ali Banks had other ideas. The Parkview right fielder gunned down a would-be run at the plate to end the inning and keep the Panther deficit at two.
The Panthers got a run back in the fifth inning thanks in large park to Ethan Finch’s leadoff triple to right field. The junior was quickly driven in on a groundout, making it 2-1.
Lowndes attempted to stretch its lead back out in the fifth, but right-hander Thorpe Musci struck out Thigpen to leave the bases loaded with Vikings. The Georgia Tech commit finished his day with a remarkable 13 strikeouts while surrendering two runs on five hits.
In the sixth inning, Houck delivered an RBI single to left field to tie the game. Three batters later, it appeared the Panthers took the lead on a Buckley RBI triple to left-center. However, Buckley failed to touch first on his trip around the bases, leading to an appeal which resulted in an inning-ending out and the run being wiped off the board.
The mental gaffe was one of a handful the Panthers committed Tuesday en route to the walk-off defeat.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Game 2 of the Class AAAAAAA state baseball finals between Parkview and Lowndes. Click for more.PHOTOS: Parkview vs. Lowndes Baseball, Class AAAAAAA State Finals, Game 2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.