LILBURN – Parkview rode a big day at the plate from Colin Houk and strong pitching to post wins of 7-2 and 12-1 and sweep its first-round Class AAAAAAA doubleheader of Colquitt County Thursday at Hugh Buchanan Field.
Houk belted a three-run home run to help set the pace in the opener, and then hit another homer and a double as part of a 4-for-4 game with three more RBIs in Game 2.
Bryson Stripling also went deep for Parkview in Game 1, while Ryan Spikes was 2-for-5 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs in the second game.
Mason Brown picked up the win in the opener by allowing just two runs with six strikeouts to help the Panthers (22-10) into the second round, where they will host East Coweta at Buchanan Field.
