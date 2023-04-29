LILBURN — Parkview needed fewer than 11 complete innings to sweep its way through the second round of the Class AAAAAAA baseball state playoffs Friday.
The top-seeded Panthers collected a pair of mercy rule-shortened victories over second-seeded Richmond Hill at Hugh Buchanan Field. After opening the series with an 11-1 walk-off win, they continued to produce offensively in an 13-1 rout to advance to the Elite Eight.
“Overall, I’m proud of them,” Parkview head coach Chan Brown said. “I think it was big for us to jump up on them in both games in the first inning. Take the wind out.”
Eli Pitts went 6-for-8 at the plate for the Panthers. Colin Houck also had a notable performance at the dish, tallying five hits with a home run.
The bats provided ample run support, but Parkview’s pitching was nothing short of dominant all day. Right-hander Thorpe Musci took the ball in the opener and carried a perfect game into the fifth inning. He pitched a complete game, scattering three hits and allowing just one run.
Landon Stripling was dominant in the nightcap. The righty gave up a long ball early on, but he settled in to keep the Wildcats at bay in the blowout victory.
“Obviously our pitching showed up,” Brown said. “Musci, Stripling, even Kason Gleaton at the end (of Game 2). They were all really good.”
Game 1: Parkview 11, Richmond Hill 1 (6 innings)
Cade Brown kicked the Panther offense into gear in the first inning as he turned on a pitch and crushed a 3-run shot to straightaway center. Houck joined in on the fun an inning later with a two-run triple to the game in right-center. The next pitch skidded away from the Wildcat catcher, allowing Houck to race home and make it 6-0.
Houck’s third hit of his 3-for-3 performance was a two-run homer to left field, which gave Parkview an 8-0 advantage in the fourth inning.
Richmond Hill spoiled the shutout in the fifth inning with a run scored via groundout.
In the sixth, Stripling launched a 3-run shot to deep right field to enforce the mercy rule and end the game.
Game 2: Parkview 13, Richmond Hill 1 (5 innings)
The Panthers jumped out in front early once again in the nightcap.
Back-to-back high-bouncing singles, courtesy of Pitts and Stripling, immediately applied pressure on the Wildcats. Houck followed suit with an RBI groundout to put the Panthers ahead just three batters in. Garrett Lambert later lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, plating another run to make it 2-0.
Richmond Hill’s lone home run of the day came off the bat of Brandon Kessler in the second inning. His blast cut the Wildcat deficit in half, but Lambert’s two-out RBI double an inning later deepened it once more.
Parkview entered the fourth inning with a 3-1 lead. The club proceeded to send 16 batters to the plate, scoring 10 runs in the process to blow the game wide open.
“It’s great for them to be able to rely on each other like that,” Brown said. “They understand that they’re all behind each other. This team keeps coming together, so hopefully we can continue to do something special.”
The Panthers will await the winner of the Denmark-Dacula series in the Elite Eight.
“In my opinion, we still haven’t played our best yet. I wish we would get to that point,” Brown said. “But right now we’re just grinding it out and trying to find a way to win two games each round.”
