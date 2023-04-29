Spaar-105.jpg

Scenes from Richmond Hill at Parkview baseball, 2023 GHSA State Baseball Championships (Georgia) Round 2, Friday, April 28, 2023

 Jamie Spaar

LILBURN — Parkview needed fewer than 11 complete innings to sweep its way through the second round of the Class AAAAAAA baseball state playoffs Friday.

The top-seeded Panthers collected a pair of mercy rule-shortened victories over second-seeded Richmond Hill at Hugh Buchanan Field. After opening the series with an 11-1 walk-off win, they continued to produce offensively in an 13-1 rout to advance to the Elite Eight.

