LILBURN — The train kept chugging along at Hugh Buchanan Field on Tuesday.
Top-ranked Parkview needed just 10 innings to breeze past No. 2 seed Lambert, 10-0 and 11-0, in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The two-game sweep, which featured a pair of run rule-shortened decisions, will send the Panthers back to the Elite Eight next week.
Parkview’s quest for a fourth consecutive state title — it would mark illustrious No. 10 for the program — has gotten off without a hitch. This Panther squad is blazing down the tracks with no sign of slowing down.
“The team right now, they’ve got a good feel about each other,” Parkview head coach Chan Brown said “Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Landon Stripling was nearly an impossible out at the plate for the Panthers in both legs of the doubleheader. He finished the day going 6-for-7 with three home runs and six RBIs.
“He’s been swinging the bat really, really well lately,” Brown said. “He started off a little slow at the beginning. He’s been hot since the middle [of the season,] all the way through. He and [Cayden] Gaskin have really been table-setters for us.”
Game 1: Parkview 10, Lambert 0
Parkview’s dependable 1- and 2-hole batters set the table — and the tone — for the Panther offense in the first inning of Game 1.
Gaskin led the frame off with a home run to left-center field. On the next pitch, Stripling followed suit with a solo shot of his own, putting the Longhorns down 2-0.
The Panthers doubled their lead later in the inning as Jayden Talik scored on a passed ball and Cade Brown doubled in a run.
The long ball came into play once more for Parkview in the second inning. With two outs recorded, Colin Houck launched a two-run shot over the right-field wall, making it 6-0.
Stripling’s third hit of the game came in the fourth inning as he smoked a ball into right field. The ball evaded a fielder, allowing Stripling to race around the bags for a triple and plate two runs.
The Panthers outhit the Longhorns, 10-1, behind a five-inning gem on the mound from right-hander Garrett Lambert. Lambert also put the finishing touches on the rout in the fifth inning with a two-run double to the gap in right-center, which put the Panthers ahead by double figures.
Game 2: Parkview 11, Lambert 0
After Gaskin worked the count and drew a leadoff walk, Stripling walked back to the plate looking to continue his hot streak. He did just that, belting a two-run homer to left field to put the Panthers up 2-0 in the first inning of the nightcap.
Stripling also took the ball for Parkview in Game 2. He compiled five innings of work, pitching a shutout on four hits to couple with his white-hot performance with the bat.
“[Stripling] and Lambert, man. They’re throwing strikes and we’re making plays for them,” Brown said. “That’s the name of the game: good defense and throwing a lot of strikes.”
The Panther offense got off to a slower start against the Longhorns in the second leg. That all changed with two swings of the bat, however, as Stripling and Houck crushed back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to make it 4-0.
Lambert stood one out away from getting out of the fifth inning with a four-run deficit. That’s when Parkview’s offense sprang back to life in full force.
Brown bounced an RBI single over the head of a Lambert shortstop to kick off the rally. The Panthers plated seven two-out runs — they totaled nine for the inning — to run away with another blowout victory.
