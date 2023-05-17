ATLANTA — Tate Sirmans put the ball in play to give Lowndes a fighting chance.
The Vikings then dealt a knockout blow.
Sirmans reached on a fielding error to represent the winning run for the Vikings in the seventh inning of Game 1 in Lowndes’ Class AAAAAAA baseball state championship bout with Parkview at Truist Park. He moved up a base on a line drive to left field, then ran to third on an errant pick-off attempt. A wild pitch allowed the junior to cross home plate and lift Lowndes to a 3-2 win.
Parkview (32-8) is now one loss away from seeing its quest for a 10th state title come to an end.
Junior right-hander Ashton Bohler was brilliant on the mound for the Vikings. He was tasked with facing a lethal Parkview lineup which came in averaging 8.3 runs per game this postseason. Bohler scattered four hits and a pair of earned runs over five innings of work. Junior righty Noah Thigpen slammed the door with two dominant innings of relief.
Sirmans put Lowndes in front in the third inning when he crushed a ball to straightaway center field and raced around the bases for a stand-up RBI triple. Senior Cooper Melvin followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Sirmans to make it 2-0.
Parkview threatened to break through in the fourth inning. With a pair of runners on base and just one out, however, Bohler induced a Garrett Lambert pop out before striking out Eli Pitts to escape the jam.
It looked as though Lowndes was going to extend its advantage in the home half of the fourth inning. Ali Banks had other ideas. The Parkview right fielder gunned down a would-be run at the plate to end the inning and keep the Panther deficit at two.
The Panthers got a run back in the fifth inning thanks in large park to Ethan Finch’s leadoff triple to right field. The junior was quickly driven in on a groundout, making it 2-1.
Lowndes attempted to stretch its lead back out in the fifth, but right-hander Thorpe Musci struck out Thigpen to leave the bases loaded with Vikings. The Georgia Tech commit finished his day with a remarkable 13 strikeouts while surrendering two runs on five hits.
In the sixth inning, Parkview’s Colin Houck delivered an RBI single to left field to tie the game. Three batters later, it appeared the Panthers took the lead on a Makhi Buckley RBI triple to left-center. However, Buckley failed to touch first on his trip around the bases, leading to an appeal which resulted in an inning-ending out and the run being wiped off the board.
The mental gaffe was one of a handful the Panthers committed Tuesday en route to the walk-off defeat.
The series will continue at Truist Park on Wednesday. Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played shortly following the completion of the second game.
