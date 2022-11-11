Class AAAAAAA Football, First Round
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 7-3
Seed: No. 4
Last week: Beat Grayson 28-21
North Paulding Wolfpack (3-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Don Stark
Record: 7-3
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Marietta 21-14
Parkview’s football team enters the state playoffs battle-tested from competing in one of Class AAAAAAA’s toughest regions with fellow playoff teams Grayson, Brookwood and Newton. It also faced a non-region scheduled that included nationally ranked Mill Creek (a 40-17 loss) and Region 7-AAAAAAA champion North Gwinnett (a 48-21 win).
Despite spending some time in the state’s top 10, the Panthers fell to a No. 4 seed with back-to-back losses to Newton and Brookwood in Games 8 and 9. But they rebounded in a big way last Friday with a 28-21 win over region champion Grayson, handing the Rams their only region loss.
Khyair Spain had another big game in that victory, rushing 26 times for 222 yards and a touchdown against a talented Grayson defense. Colin Houck threw for 253 yards and three scores, while Mike Matthews (two catches, 89 yards, TD), Bryce Coulson (2-92-1) and Carson Wilson (4-56-1) led the way among the receivers.
Matthews also had nine tackles on defense, while Antonio White (13 tackles, one interception), Ira Singleton (eight tackles, four for losses, three sacks), Kendall Beard (two tackles for losses, one sack), Jay Crawford (six tackles, one for loss, one sack, one forced fumble), Mysean Nesbitt (five tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Zach Hill (three tackles) also played well on that side of the ball.
North Paulding is the only team in its region with a winning record — fellow playoff qualifiers Marietta (4-6), Harrison (3-7) and Hillgrove (3-7) are below .500 and McEachern (4-6) missed the postseason. The Wolfpack’s three losses this season have come by a combined six points — 37-36 to Kennesaw Mountain, 51-49 to Walton and 24-21 to Harrison.
North Paulding’s balanced offense is led by quarterback Boone Anderson (2,238 passing yards, 27 TDs to four INTs and 254 rushing yards, two TDs), running back Jaylen Poe (1,081 rushing yards, 17 TDs, 13 catches for 298 yards, three TDs) and receivers Owen Dupree (24-595-8) and Javarius George (19-459-3).
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Winner plays: Westlake-Valdosta winner
Location: North Paulding High School
