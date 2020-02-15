LAWRENCEVILLE – Saturday was an afternoon of contrasts for the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
First, the Grizzlies defeated Columbia International University (S.C.) 11-0 in seven innings. Then, they had a 4-3 come-from-behind victory in the nightcap against Toccoa Falls College.
The victories extended GGC’s winning streak to seven games, including a 6-0 mark on the home diamond. The team now has an 8-2 record after the first three weekends of the seasons.
The hosts jumped out to a fast start in the first game as junior Nick Barnes hit a two-run single in the opening inning. Junior Tate Kight followed with a run-scoring double to bring home Barnes for a 3-0 lead. Juniors Steven Lugo and Austin Bates added hits to cap the team’s five-run first inning.
The lead grew to 9-0 by the third inning. Lugo hit a RBI single to bring home Barnes before he scored on run-scoring single from Bates during a three-run third inning. A double by junior Cord Johnson gave the hosts the nine-run advantage.
The Grizzlies recorded 16 hits, led by sophomore Ryan Cavey, Barnes and Bates with each having three hits.
That’s all of the offense needed to support sophomore Rob Hamby, a right-handed reliever who tossed six scoreless innings.
In the nightcap, Barnes sparked a late-inning rally with a game-tying triple in the bottom of the seventh inning. The outfielder tied the game at 3-3 with the extra base hit to center field that brought home Lugo and junior Gabe Howell. A balk would eventually give the Grizzlies the 4-3 lead.
Another mistake by Toccoa Falls gave GGC a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning as a passed ball allowed senior Gabe Austin to cross home plate. The lead would hold up until the visitors tallied three runs in the sixth inning.
Junior reliever Matt Hunt picked up the victory, striking out six batters across two scoreless innings. Freshman Alex Cook recorded his third save with a scoreless ninth inning. The last 10 outs of the game were recorded by a strikeout from GGC pitchers.
“I was pleased to see the offense playing hard and clicking to put another opponent away through the mercy run rule," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "This the fourth time we have now been in that situation, and we are starting to come through. The second game was the epitome of a college baseball game. Our guys dug down deep to win.”
