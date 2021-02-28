LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 3-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team scored 32 runs on 32 hits across 14 innings to record a pair of lopsided victories Saturday, first beating West Virginia Tech 22-2 before defeating the University of Northwestern Ohio 10-0 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
“I’m beyond ecstatic for this group," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "The players put in the work this week during training and it all showed up today. We talked about winning the momentum battle and we did it in every facet of the game. We had great energy in the field and in the dugout.”
The Grizzlies (10-3) used a seven-run second inning to build an early 9-2 lead against West Virginia Tech (2-2). A few innings later, GGC pushed across nine more runs to achieve a season-high 22 runs.
Junior shortstop Gabe Howell went 4-for-5 at the plate, drove in three runs and scored four runs from the leadoff spot in the batting lineup. Senior left fielder Griffin Keller drove in four runs and collected three hits. Junior catcher Austin Bates added three RBI and was 3-for-4 in Saturday’s opener.
Senior third baseman Kyle Harvey scored five runs and recorded five hits in the two games. He went 3-for-3 with three runs scored against Northwestern Ohio.
In that second game, GGC used a pair of doubles from Keller and junior right fielder Livingston Morris during a three-run third inning. Junior Nick Barnes came off the bench to hit a three-run home run during a five-run seventh inning.
The Racers (1-5) loaded the bases with one out in the fifth inning while trailing 4-0. However, Georgia Gwinnett College right-hander starting pitcher Jonathan Haab struck out the next two batters to keep the Ohio visitors off the scoreboard.
“I found it within myself to dig down deep. My slider felt great today and overall everything felt really good coming out of the hand,” said Haab.
The sophomore finished the contest with 12 strikeouts across six shutout innings. Haab allowed just two hits to pick up his second win of the season. Junior right-handed pitcher Kevin Kyle picked up his first win of 2021 with five strong innings against West Virginia Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.