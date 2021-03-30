COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team closed out March with an impressive pair of road shutouts, defeating Columbia International University (S.C.) 10-0 and 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Freshman left-hander Tyler Clayton took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of the second game only to settle for the shutout after surrendering two hits. He struck out eight batters to improve to 2-1 on the season.
That followed a strong pitching outing from junior Adam McKillican, who recorded nine strikeouts in six scoreless innings to win his second straight starting assignment. The right-hander stands 2-2 on the season and has not allowed a run in 12 innings within his last three appearances.
Three GGC pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts over the two games.
The Grizzlies (23-7) got off to a fast start in the opener, jumping out to a 10-0 lead by the fourth inning. Junior right fielder Nick Barnes hit a two-run double to give the visitors a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Senior left fielder Griffin Keller connected on a solo home run to open the scoring.
GGC pushed four runs across in the second inning before a two-run single from freshman second baseman Josh Davis in the fourth inning extended the Grizzlies’ lead to 10-0.
In the second game, junior catcher Austin Bates hit a two-run homer to left field in the third frame. Freshman designated hitter Chase Evans added a RBI single to cap the team’s three-run inning. The Grizzlies added two more runs in the fifth following a pair of errors from Columbia International (14-17), which recently defeated No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan University.
Bates went 6-for-9 to lead GGC’s offensive attack that produced 28 hits in the sweep. Barnes added a pair of multiple-hit performances, led by three hits in the opener. Keller went 3-for-4 during the second game and sophomore second baseman Myles McKisic collected two hits in the nightcap.
“These were two of the best pitched games that we’ve had this year," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Adam (McKillican) and Tyler (Clayton) had two phenomenal outings. It was fun to watch those guys compete. It is exactly what you need when you go on the road. Offensively, we had balance throughout the lineup in both games.”
