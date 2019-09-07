COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gwinnett Stripers broke out their big bats and scored five runs each in the second and third innings, which combined with a strong start from Kyle Wright proved enough to stay alive in Game 3 of their Governors Cup semifinal series with a 10-6 win over the Columbus Clippers on Friday night Huntington Park.
John Ryan Murphy hit a three-run home run to key the second-inning outburst, while a grand slam by Cristian Pache highlighted the third-inning eruption as the Stripers staved off elimination and cut the Clippers’ lead in the best-of-five series to 2-1.
Murphy finished the game 2-for-4, while Pedro Florimon was 3-for-5 and Pache added a sacrifice fly to finish with five RBIs total on the night,whiel Kyle Wright (1-0) allowed scattered six hits and three runs, only two earned, with six strikeouts as Gwinnett built an early 10-0 lead.
Columbus came back with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Connor Marabell’s two-run homer, and three more in the seventh, keyed by Bobby Bradley’s three-run homer off Grant Dayton.
But Patrick Weigel kept the Clippers scoreless through the final 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to keep the Stripers in the series and force a Game 4 on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park.
The Stripers will move Bryse Wilson (10-7, 3.42 ERA) up one day form his originally-scheduled Game 5 start to pitch Saturday’s game against Columbus right-hander Kyle Dowdy.