The Pac-12 voted Friday to play a conference-only schedule in all fall sports in 2020, making the same decision the Big Ten Conference did a day earlier.
The decision, made during a meeting of athletic directors, school presidents and Pac-12 staff, postpones the start of fall seasons, including football. The other sports involved are men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Sources told ESPN that pushing back the start of the football season was made because of concerns that UCLA and USC, because of heavy COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, may not be ready to play in early September. UCLA’s opener was Aug. 29 at home against New Mexico State. USC’s opener was Sept. 5 against Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The league said the start of mandatory activities for fall sports will be delayed “until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities."
