MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) fields ground balls before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

 Charles LeClaire

The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced Wednesday that second baseman Ozzie Albies is set to begin a rehab assignment with Gwinnett on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The Stripers host Jacksonville at Coolray Field in the Thursday matchup, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

