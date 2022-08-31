Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) fields ground balls before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced Wednesday that second baseman Ozzie Albies is set to begin a rehab assignment with Gwinnett on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The Stripers host Jacksonville at Coolray Field in the Thursday matchup, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
The 25-year-old Albies is on Atlanta’s 60-day Injured List while recovering from a fractured left foot. He will join Gwinnett for the third time in his career, having played for the club in 2016 and 2017. In 153 games between those two seasons, he hit .272 with 32 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs, 94 runs, 61 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. Following the 2017 campaign, Albies was named an International League Postseason All-Star.
Since having his contract selected by Atlanta from Gwinnett on August 1, 2017, Albies has logged 622 games for the Braves, batting .270 with 152 doubles, 25 triples, 98 homers, 399 runs, 344 RBIs, and 63 stolen bases. He is a two-time National League All-Star (2018, 2021), two-time NL Silver Slugger (2019, 2021), and World Series Champion (2021).
Albies is set to be the 11th Braves 40-man player to rehab with Gwinnett this season, joining Ronald Acuña Jr. (April 19-28), Eddie Rosario (June 25-July 3), Jay Jackson (June 28-July 1), Tyler Matzek (June 29-July 3), Kirby Yates (July 27-August 9), Darren O’Day (August 9-30), Ehire Adrianza (August 18-20), Mike Soroka (August 21-current), Orlando Arcia (August 27-current), and Chadwick Tromp (August 28-30).
Thursday’s game includes a World Champions Replica Ring Giveaway (first 1,500 fans, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling).
