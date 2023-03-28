LAWRENCEVILLE — Stars shone brightly Monday as seniors from around Gwinnett County gathered on the court at Central Gwinnett High School for the final event of their prep basketball careers.
The 14th annual Gwinnett Senior All-Star Basketball Games provided a little bit of everything. There were lighthearted moments and smiles abounded. There were spectacular passes, buckets and defensive plays as well. Above all else, though, the 14th rendition of the county showcase provided the best thing anyone in attendance could’ve hoped for: high-quality entertainment.
The girls and boys games each consisted of two 20-minute halves with a running clock. Both contests resulted in a tight affair, with the result coming down to the final possession.
The girls game pitted Team Grant, coached by Brookwood girls assistant coach Dale Grant, against Team Cooper, which was headed up by Bay Creek Middle School coach Ryan Cooper.
A late surge from Team Cooper helped erase an 18-point deficit. But in the end, Grant’s girls were able to stave off the comeback and eke out a 63-62 victory. The exhibition may have been just for fun, but winning is fun, too. Grant ensured his girls understood that.
“Like I told them, the main thing is not to get hurt and have a good time. We were able to do that. We came out with the one-point victory, which makes it that much better,” Grant said with a smirk. “I told them it’s more fun to win.”
Fresh off their Class AAAAAAA state championship, several of Grant’s Broncos put on a show during the all-star event. Ohio State commit Diana Collins poured in 22 points. Fellow Brookwood senior and Alabama-Birmingham pledge Jade Weatherby added 11 points of her own. Ciera Hall and Kennedy Daniel also worked their way onto the scoresheet.
“To be able to just finish the job this year and have the first state championship for Brookwood’s history was just an incredible feeling. And to have those girls out there, being able to showcase (Monday) was kind of icing on the cake,” Grant said.
Central Gwinnett’s Sierra Driessen put on a show on her home court for Team Cooper. She served as the heart and soul of the club, going full speed on both ends of the court and constantly lifting up her teammates. She also put together a 14-point performance, producing electrifying plays in the process.
Driessen, along with a bevy of stars on both teams whose smiles seldom left their faces, embodied everything right with the event.
“That’s what it’s all about: enjoyment. Just have fun and enjoy it,” Cooper said. “I thought it was going to be a blowout at first, but they pushed through and made it a great game. I loved it and enjoyed all of it.”
The passion, intensity and jovial spirit on display in the girls game remained on the court for the boys.
A pair of Grayson coaches went head-to-head in the nightcap as Donnell Freeman and Dedrick Whiting were at the helm for their respective teams. Team Whiting came out hot and took a 51-39 lead into the break, but Team Freeman continued to chip away.
Ultimately, two halves proved insufficient for determining a victor. A three-minute overtime ensued and one of the most memorable moments in the history of the all-star event played out.
Discovery’s Colby Williams and Providence Christian’s Devin McClain drained back-to-back 3-pointers to open up a 99-93 lead for Team Whiting one minute into overtime. After Grayson’s Chad Moodie pulled Team Freeman closer with a trey of his own, Norcross’ Samarion Bond put in a layup and knocked down a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc to knot the game at 101 with 50 seconds remaining.
Justin Redmond, a South Gwinnett senior, looked as though he was going to be playing the role of hero a few possessions later. With just 19 seconds to go, he connected from downtown to give Team Whiting a 104-103 advantage.
But Tyson Jones had other plans.
Jones, a Berkmar representative, received a pass at the top of the arc with the final seconds draining from the clock. He dribbled to his left, pulled up from the free-throw line and banked in the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Team Whiting a 105-104 victory.
“The bank was open,” Jones said with a smile. “I didn’t call it, but it was there.”
“I feel like this is one of the best ones for the ages,” added Freeman, who coaches the 9th grade boys team at Grayson. “It came down to the last shot. So when we get a buzzer beater at the end of the game, that’s a great game for y’all.”
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.