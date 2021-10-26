Former Norcross High basketball standout Kok Yat doesn’t mince words when asked how his life has changed in the last few weeks.
Considered a four-star prospect by most recruiting services, Yat, who graduated from Norcross in May, opted to eschew the traditional college basketball experience, deciding instead to sign with the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite League, an organization offering promising young players age 16 through 18 the chance to improve their game and monetize their talent and likeness.
“My life has changed a lot,” Yat, a 6-foot-8, 185-pound forward, said during a recent telephone interview. “I’m playing with a lot of high-level recruits and it’s been very challenging so far. I’ve learned a lot — there are ex-NBA players all around here coaching, so I’m trying to soak it all up.”
Originally committed to DePaul University, Yat decided instead in late August to sign up with Overtime Elite and is aligned with Team Fanning, led by Tim Fanning, who has coached basketball around the world and was an Atlanta Hawks assistant.
Kevin Ollie, who spent 13 years in the NBA and coached UConn to the men’s national basketball championship in 2014, serves as Overtime Elite’s head coach and director of player development and former University of Georgia and NBA star Damien Wilkins is on board as dean of athletic experience and culture.
With the opportunity presented to Yat — who is one of 27 players representing one of three Overtime Elite teams — he didn’t have to spend too much time thinking about preparing for his future.
“It was an easy decision once they told me about the program,” said Yat, who lives onsite at the Overtime Elite complex with a couple of teammates and draws a regular paycheck. “It’s a different learning experience…I’m also doing an internship in real estate and I have the option to take college classes.”
Yat said a typical day sees him in classes or working his internship in the morning with practices in the afternoon. Overtime Elite will kick off the season on Friday, Oct. 29 with a series of games against Vertical Academy from Charlotte, N.C., Calvary Christian from Columbus and Dr. Phillips High from Florida.
“I’m super-excited to start playing games,” said Yat. “I’ve been waiting ever since I got here. We’re going to play some high-level competition and I’m excited about that.”
Yat is also excited about his status, saying “it feels great” to be a professional basketball player as it will push him to achieve his future aims.
“My goal is to be in the NBA,” he said. “And this is a step toward that. But it’s still a big step (to the NBA).”
Overtime Elite’s three teams showcase players from across the country and there are some international players involved as well. Yat said there are a few players he knows and has played against, including Covington’s T.J. Clark, who passed on his senior year at Newton High to join the program.
In the short time he’s been involved with Overtime Elite, Yat said his game has already displayed measurable improvement.
“I feel I’ve gotten way better,” he said. “There are a lot of people here pushing me. Practices are so competitive I feel I’m getting better. I’m lifting and I feel like my shot is better. I’m treated like a pro and I feel I’m picking up pro tendencies.”
Yat said he’ll be with Overtime Elite for one year and then he plans to enter his name for consideration in the NBA Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.