DULUTH — Orlando scored a short-handed goal six minutes into the game and ran roughshod over the Atlanta Gladiators in a 7-3 win Wednesday.
Atlanta is chasing the Solar Bears for the final playoff spot in the division and came out with a disastrous first period. Orlando scored four goals during a 10-minute span in the middle of the period. The fourth, at 15:57, was the end of goaltender Chris Nell's night.
In his last outing, Nell led Atlanta to a 1-0 shutout of Brampton.
“You have to have pride in the 'D' zone — and it's the whole team,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “We make excuses. I've heard it all year. You get over the red line, you get it deep. It's pretty simple. We've got too many toe-drag and sauce-pass guys.
“We won by being smart last year. Then this year, with more skill, we figure we can play wide open. And we can't. We don't defend. It's that simple.”
Jake Coughler scored on the shorty, sliding a backhanded shot between Nell's legs. Tristin Langan sprung Coughler on the breakaway and did it again for Chris LeBlanc just over three minutes later. LeBlanc squeezed a shot between the post and Nell's shoulder to push the lead to 2-0.
Langan beat Nell five-hole at 13:21, seven seconds into Orlando's first power play, as the game spiraled out of Atlanta's control.
Nell was down on the ice when a clearing attempt ended up on the stick of defenseman Kevin Lohan near the blue line. Lohan easily slapped a shot into the open top half of the net for the 4-0 lead.
“You can see how simple they were,” Pyle said of the Solar Bears. “They get it forward. If they get it over the red, they get it deep. If they have room, they go.
“Then they're willing to work harder up and down the ice. That's the game. You can't pace yourself in this game.”
Orlando (15-15-4-1) has outscored Atlanta 15-5 in their last two meetings and hold a three-point margin over the Gladiators for fourth place in the South. The teams play again at 7:35 p.m. Friday in Duluth as Atlanta wraps up a five-game homestand.
The Solar Bears' lead ballooned to 5-0 with a tally on Ben Halford 2:42 into the second period before Thomas Frazee got the Gladiators on the board. Atlanta (16-20-0-0) needed a 5-on-3 power play to break through. Frazee banged in a rebound from the front of the net at 5:54 of the period.
Eric Neiley, who had to be helped off the ice with a leg injury late in the first period, came back to score his 13th goal of the season at 8:22. Neiley was out front to tip a shot from defenseman Alexey Solovyev to draw Atlanta within 5-2.
Scott Conway also scored for the Gladiators, his 11th goal of the season, in the third period, but it was answered within seconds. Trevor Olson capped the seven-goal outburst with his second tally of the night and finished with four points.
