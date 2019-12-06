ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators peppered Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor with 43 shots, but scored just once in a 3-1 loss on Friday.
The Gladiators snagged an early lead before the Solar Bears came roaring back.
It seemed the Solar Bears had scored first when a scrum in front of the net resulted in the puck crossing the line. The head referee waved the goal off. Seconds after the review, Dante Hannoun struck in quick fashion after smooth assist from Logan Nelson with 12:33 to play in the first period.
Orlando answered 17 seconds later, Orlando answered and carried that momentum into the second period. Jimmy Huntington and Michael Brodzinski found Chris LeBlanc for the go-ahead goal less than two minutes into the second frame.
Despite two chances on the power play, Atlanta trailed 2-1 at intermission.
Less than a minute into the third period, Orlando scored on the power play. A gaggle of players crashing into Ouellette’s crease resulted in the tally.
After a review, it was confirmed Jimmy Lodge pushed across the third score of the night for the home team.
Atlanta remains in Orlando on Saturday. The Gladiators return to Infinite Energy Arena on Dec. 13.