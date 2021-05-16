LAWRENCEVILLE – Orlando Arcia’s heroic home run leading off the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Gwinnett Stripers a 5-4 walk-off win over the Louisville Bats on Sunday at Coolray Field.
With the game tied at 4-4, Arcia (7) lined a 3-2 pitch from Shane Carle (L, 0-1) over the left field wall to give Gwinnett (9-3) its first walk-off victory of the season. The Stripers outscored the Bats 4-0 after the top of the fifth inning to complete the comeback and take the series four games to two.
Ryan Casteel hit a two-run home run (1) to left field that brought the Stripers within a run in the fifth inning. The Stripers’ bullpen continued its dominance, with Victor Arano, Jay Flaa, Thomas Burrows, and Edgar Santana (W, 2-0) combining to keep the Bats (3-8) quiet through the final three innings.
Arcia’s walk-off homer was the Stripers’ first since Luis Marte blasted one to end game two of a doubleheader against Durham on July 5, 2019. Also, Arcia’s 2-for-5 day extends his hitting streak to 12 games. Starter Bryse Wilson saw his Gwinnett-record seven start winning streak halted in a no-decision (6.0 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 3 SO).
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday at Nashville for a 7:35 p.m. game at First Tennessee Park. RHP Kyle Wright (0-2, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 1.35 ERA) for the Sounds.
