MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Orlando Arcia and Johan Camargo combined for four hits, but the Gwinnett Stripers were held to just one run in a 6-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Already leading 1-0, the Redbirds (14-21) put the game out of reach with a three-run fourth inning against Jasseel De La Cruz (L, 0-2). Justin Toerner’s RBI automatic double made it 2-0, and Kramer Robertson’s two-run single boosted the lead to 4-0.
Arcia and Camargo each went 2-for-4, while Phillip Ervin notched the lone RBI for the Stripers (18-17). Jesse Chavez struck out four over two innings in relief. Memphis starter Matthew Liberatore (W, 1-3), the St. Louis Cardinals’ No. 1 prospect, tossed 5 1/3, one-run innings for his first Triple-A win.
Arcia leads all of Triple-A Baseball in hits (46) and runs scored (32) following his third straight multi-hit game. The Stripers have lost back-to-back games against Memphis after going 8-1 in the first nine meetings.
Gwinnett plays at Memphis again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. The Stripers haven't announced a starter pitcher to face off against LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. (2-2, 5.48 ERA) for the Redbirds.
