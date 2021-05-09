CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Gwinnett Stripers took an 8-5 lead on the strength of three solo home runs from Orlando Arcia, but needed a four-run 10th inning to finally defeat the Charlotte Knights 12-9 on Sunday at Truist Field.
After launching solo shots in the first, seventh, and eighth innings, Arcia broke an 8-8 tie with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th off Zack Burdi (L, 0-1). Johan Camargo followed with an RBI single, and Abraham Almonte broke it open with a two-run double.
The Stripers return to Coolray Field for Tuesday's home opener with a 5-1 record, while Charlotte falls to 1-5.
Arcia finished 3-for-4 with the three blasts (giving him five on the season), four runs and four RBIs. Travis Demeritte added a two-run homer (3) and two RBIs, and Almonte went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Edgar Santana (W, 1-0) won despite suffering a blown save in the ninth.
Arcia is the third Gwinnett player to hit three home runs in a game, the first since Austin Riley accomplished the feat with eight RBIs on May 13, 2018 vs. Norfolk, also Mother’s Day. The Stripers are now 2-0 in extra-inning games this year.
Gwinnett home opener is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against Louisville. RHP Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers against RHP Ashton Goudeau (NR) for the Bats.
