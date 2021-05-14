LAWRENCEVILLE – Orlando Arcia hammered a solo home run in the eighth inning to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 2-1 victory over the Louisville Bats Friday night at Coolray Field.
Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Arcia (6) smashed a 3-2 pitch from Braden Shipley (L, 0-2) over the left-center wall. In the ninth, Sean Kazmar Jr. and Arcia combined on a double play, erasing any hopes of a comeback for the Bats (3-6). The Stripers improve to 7-3 on the season.
Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double, homer, and two runs scored. Mitch Horacek (W, 1-0) earned the win after tossing a scoreless eighth. Victor Arano (S, 1) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn Gwinnett’s first save of the season.
Arcia’s home run was his Triple-A East-leading sixth of the year. He also stretched his hitting streak to 10 games. Guillermo Heredia made his first rehab appearance with the Stripers, going 1-for-3 on the night.
Gwinnett and Louisville play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Kyle Muller (0-0, 11.57 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Bo Takahashi (0-0, 4.15 ERA) for the Bats.
