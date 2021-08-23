MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jahmai Jones (78) throws to first after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien (10) at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on March 13.

 Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

The Baltimore Orioles called up Jahmai Jones to their MLB roster on Monday, promoting the former Wesleyan star from Triple-A Norfolk.

Jones, 24, has primarily played second base at Norfolk. He was hitting .246 with 11 home runs in 72 minor league games this season.

Baltimore acquired Jones, a 2015 second-round pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft, from the Los Angeles Angels in February.

