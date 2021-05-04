The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, announced their roster to begin the 2021 Triple-A East season on Tuesday.
Six members of the MLB.com Braves Top 30 Prospects list will start the year with Gwinnett, including outfielder Drew Waters (No. 2) and pitchers Kyle Muller (No. 5), Tucker Davidson (No. 8), Jasseel De La Cruz (No. 9), Daysbel Hernandez (No. 17), and Thomas Burrows (No. 22). Waters is currently ranked No. 29 on the MLB.com Top 100 Prospects list.
Gwinnett Stripers Opening Night Roster (*=Braves 40-Man Roster):
Pitchers (16): Victor Arano*, Chasen Bradford, Thomas Burrows, Jesse Chavez, Tucker Davidson*, Jasseel De La Cruz*, Carl Edwards Jr., Daysbel Hernandez, Mitch Horacek, Connor Johnstone, Nate Jones*, Trevor Kelley, Dylan Lee, Kyle Muller*, Bryse Wilson*, Kyle Wright*
Catchers (3): Ryan Casteel, Carlos Martinez, Jonathan Morales
Infielders (6): Orlando Arcia*, Johan Camargo*, Ryan Goins, Yolmer Sanchez, Travis Snider, Riley Unroe
Outfielders (6): Abraham Almonte, Jaycob Brugman, Travis Demeritte, Phillip Ervin, Terrance Gore, Drew Waters
The Opening Night roster includes 10 returnees from the Stripers’ 2019 club: pitchers Burrows, Davidson, Connor Johnstone, Bryse Wilson, and Kyle Wright, catcher Jonathan Morales, infielders Johan Camargo and Riley Unroe, and outfielders Waters and Travis Demeritte.
Twenty-one players are first-time Stripers: pitchers De La Cruz, Hernandez, Muller, Victor Arano, Chasen Bradford, Jesse Chavez, Carl Edwards Jr., Mitch Horacek, Nate Jones, Trevor Kelley, and Dylan Lee, catchers Ryan Casteel and Carlos Martinez, infielders Orlando Arcia, Ryan Goins, Yolmer Sanchez, and Travis Snider, and outfielders Abraham Almonte, Jaycob Brugman, Terrance Gore, and Phillip Ervin. Of that group, four are poised to make their Triple-A debuts: De La Cruz, Hernandez, Martinez, and Muller.
Nineteen players have previous Major League experience: Almonte, Arano, Arcia, Bradford, Brugman, Camargo, Chavez, Davidson, Demeritte, Edwards Jr., Ervin, Goins, Gore, Jones, Kelley, Sanchez, Snider, Wilson, and Wright. Five have played in MLB this season, including Arcia (with Milwaukee) and Camargo, Jones, Wilson, and Wright (with Atlanta).
The roster includes eight players age 25 or younger, with Waters the youngest at 22. Six players are over the age of 30, including the oldest player on the club, the 37-year-old Chavez.
The Stripers are led by manager Matt Tuiasosopo (first season), pitching coach Mike Maroth (second season), hitting coach Carlos Mendez (first season), coach Wigberto Nevarez (first season), athletic trainer T.J. Saunders (first season), and strength and conditioning coach Paul Howey (second season).
The Gwinnett Stripers begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at Charlotte. Opening Night at Coolray Field is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville.
